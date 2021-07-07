Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Invests $208,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 167,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 131,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $367.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

