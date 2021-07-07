Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.81.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.