Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 644 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $367.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

