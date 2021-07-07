Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 157 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.87. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

