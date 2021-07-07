Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $248.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.13. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

