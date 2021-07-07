Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 669 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after buying an additional 278,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.24 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.