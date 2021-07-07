Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Trading Down 0.4%

Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €444.00 ($522.35) and last traded at €444.00 ($522.35). 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €446.00 ($524.71).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €430.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The firm has a market cap of $719.55 million and a P/E ratio of 128.58.

Lotto24 Company Profile (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG operate as an online provider of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, lotto clubs, and Keno, Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, and freiheit+.

