Loopring [NEO] (LRN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, IDAX and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00133148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00165945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,563.75 or 1.00010711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.52 or 0.00985288 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

