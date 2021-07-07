Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives $32.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBPH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,230,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,106,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBPH opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

