Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Loews by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:L opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,347.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

