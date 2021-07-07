L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Update

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.3 days.

LCCTF stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. L’Occitane International has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41.

L’Occitane International Company Profile

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

