LNZ Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

LNZ Capital LP lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises 2.4% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,058,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,060,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,092,000 after purchasing an additional 79,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,245. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.54.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

