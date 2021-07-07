LNZ Capital LP Invests $21.74 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,736,000. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 17.7% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LNZ Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,688,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after acquiring an additional 266,651 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.43. 10,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,751. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

