Liquidity Network (LQD) Market Cap Reaches $513,615.57

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $513,615.57 and approximately $46,510.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 111.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00048776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00132806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00165290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.50 or 1.00253460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.90 or 0.00978103 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

