Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 47 ($0.61) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:RLE traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 39.19 ($0.51). The company had a trading volume of 239,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,216. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.90. The firm has a market cap of £70.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. Real Estate Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 42.70 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.39, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

