Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $171.33

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $171.33 and last traded at $171.00, with a volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after acquiring an additional 215,092 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,640,000 after acquiring an additional 90,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after buying an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

