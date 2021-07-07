LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Up 2.6%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.36 and last traded at $166.35. Approximately 1,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 286,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.07.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $63,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

