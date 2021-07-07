Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

