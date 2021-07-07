Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 59,786 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,687,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.61.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

