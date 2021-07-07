Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,229 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $85,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Leidos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after buying an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after buying an additional 221,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,155,000 after buying an additional 73,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.72. 1,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,649. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

