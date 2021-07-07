Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 525.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,601 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

First Bancorp stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

