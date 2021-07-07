Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $9.85 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 413,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,023,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.79.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OVV opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.48. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

