Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $7.31 Million in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 710,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Metromile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MILE opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82. Metromile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Metromile in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

