Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 561,843 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 270,365 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,163 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,436 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,268 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

