Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 132.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 908,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,265,000 after acquiring an additional 518,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.65. 248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Truist increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.18.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

