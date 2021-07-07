Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $4.62 Million in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Fluor by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

