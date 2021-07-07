Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,020,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 259,536 shares during the period.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.77. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,330. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

