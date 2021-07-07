Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 66.67% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. 704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

