Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 66.67% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000.
Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. 704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24.
DRVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
