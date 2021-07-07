Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 77,643 Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 267,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

CFX traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $45.95. 1,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,874. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

