Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 66,000 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. 2,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,298. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.37.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

