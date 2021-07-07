Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.81. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$43.38, with a volume of 108,141 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

