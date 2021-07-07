Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $4.79. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $17.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $30.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPI shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $18,715,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LPI traded down $4.31 on Wednesday, hitting $80.20. 33,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,043. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

