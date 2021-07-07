Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson Acquires 30,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$13,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,434,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,099,868.62.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Marc Charles Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

LAM stock opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.11 million and a PE ratio of -17.59.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

