Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson Acquires 30,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$13,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,434,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,099,868.62.
Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Marc Charles Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.
LAM stock opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.11 million and a PE ratio of -17.59.
Laramide Resources Company Profile
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.
