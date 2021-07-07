LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNXSF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.05. 176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $80.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.51.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

