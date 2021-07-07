Kwikswap Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $753,960.39 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $753,960.39 and approximately $21,115.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 346.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,971,863 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

