KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Up 89.6% This Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for $13.98 or 0.00040492 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $135.02 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 89.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00059162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.52 or 0.00934358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045296 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

