Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives $117.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nomura downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $101.67 on Friday. Kubota has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.98.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

