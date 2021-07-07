Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives $117.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nomura downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Kubota alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $101.67 on Friday. Kubota has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.98.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.