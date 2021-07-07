KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

NYSE:KT opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.09. KT has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KT by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,152,000 after buying an additional 1,698,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KT by 1,798.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 217,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in KT by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in KT in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in KT in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

