Konomi Network (KONO) Market Cap Tops $6.65 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.66 or 0.00923446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,239,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

