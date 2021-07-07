KONE Oyj’s (KNYJY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of KNYJY opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.71.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.