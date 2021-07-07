KL Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 7th

KL Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 7th. KL Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of KL Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. KL Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAQU. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $170,000.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

