KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 53,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

