KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 398.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,573,000 after acquiring an additional 880,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of KKR opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

