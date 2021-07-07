Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Given NA Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their na rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$77.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KL. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.05.

Shares of KL opened at C$49.50 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$76.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

