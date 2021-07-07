Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIGRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.