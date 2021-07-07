Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRP stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.78 million, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 118.68%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

