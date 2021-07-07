KeyFi Price Up 37.2% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $15,986.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001826 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00135514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00165260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,941.53 or 1.00002226 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.03 or 0.00976010 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,187,862 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

