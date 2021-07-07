KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,874,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,829,000 after acquiring an additional 273,999 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.