Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 76,992 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,992 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in National Vision by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in National Vision by 0.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 9.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

