Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 68 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of EastGroup Properties worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $171.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGP. Truist lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

